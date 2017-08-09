Alexandra Shulman has won praise from fans after she shared a very candid photo of herself in a bikini. Posting the selfie on Instagram without any filters, Alexandra, 59, simply captioned the snap: "Time for the boat trip." Vogue's former editor was hailed "gorgeous", "beautiful" and "refreshing" by her fans, who were all inspired by her honesty.

While she was not directly championing body confidence, many of her followers took her post to heart, with one writing: "Gorgeous - thanks for the inspirational post and reminding us to be confident with our real selves!" Another commented: "Respect! For showing how you can be stylish whilst looking like a real woman with curves. Inspirational. Women need to love each other, not tear each other down." A third agreed, writing: "Very refreshing! In the end of the day, no matter what title we may have or had, we are all humans. Built by the same type of blocks."

Alexandra happily posed in a bikini on holiday

Alexandra is clearly enjoying her summer holiday, having stepped down as editor-in-chief from the fashion title in June. Her shocking departure, which was announced in January, comes after Alexandra had spent 25 years at the helm. Speaking of her departure from the fashion bible, the fashion editor said: "It has been very hard to find a rational reason to leave what is unquestionably a fascinating and rewarding role but last autumn I realised that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue."

Alexandra was appointed as editor-in-chief of the brand in 1992. She started her journalism career working for Tatler, before going on to write for publications including The Sunday Telegraph and GQ, where she became editor in 1990.