Fearne Cotton unveiled some very exciting news on social media this week, seeing her add yet another string to her bow. The TV star, who is renowned for her fashion-forward sense of style, has announced the launch of her new childrenswear line for Boots Mini Club, which will be out in stores across the country from 30 August. The mother-of-two posted a teaser photo on her Instagram account, showing her pose with three children, all of whom are modelling pieces from the Autumn Winter collection.

Fearne Cotton has announced her new childrenswear collection for Boots

Captioning the image, Fearne wrote: "I'm extremely happy to announce the launch of my kids clothing range with mini club which is launching in @bootsuk on 30th August! It has been a joy to work on this design project and I cannot wait to hear what you think. To sign up to the waiting list hit the link in my bio… #BootsMiniClub #FearneforMiniClub." Fearne's fans were quick to congratulate her on her new collection. One wrote: "Congratulations! The range looks fab," while another said: "These clothes are so cute. Shame my kids are grown up."

Cute pieces from Fearne's adorable new minature clothing line

Key pieces from Fearne's collection include a T-shirt, which the TV presenter also models, emblazoned with the slogan: "Be happy and amazing." Fearne, who is known to dress her two children, four-year-old Rex, and Honey, one, in fun, contrasting prints, has made sure to add a range of patterns in the collection. Polka dot sweatpants, checked shirts and camouflage tops all feature.

Fearne with her favourite pieces from her new kids range

On Boots Club's own Instagram page, Fearne introduces her new collection with a video, telling viewers: "Hello, Fearne here. I am very happy to tell you I have a kids clothing range with mini club, available in Boots this autumn. I really hope you like it." Fearne also showed fans were favourite items from the piece in another video, which included a pretty bird print T-shirt and grey print joggers.