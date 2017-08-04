Sam Smith stepped out in London on Thursday night to join a host of guests at the star-studded Yves Saint Lauren party. All eyes were on the 25-year-old, who looked slimmer than ever as he posed for photos during the event, which was held at The Curtain in Shoreditch, to celebrate the recent collaboration between Sink the Pink and YSL Beauty. The popular singer looked cool in an oversized white heron jumper, which he teamed with jeans and black trainers. During the night, guests were entertained by

Sam, who has kept a low profile of late, has previously spoken out about his weight loss journey since finding fame. Back in 2015, he shocked fans after dropping three stone – including one stone in just two weeks with the help of nutritional therapist Amelia Freer and her cookbook Eat. Nourish. Glow. Posting on Instagram, Sam explained that Amelia had "completely transformed" his relationship with food. "It's not even about weight loss it's about feeling happy in yourself," he wrote.

Sam went on to share snippets of his healthier lifestyle, with photos of vegetable-filled meals and regular workouts at the gym. Amelia's collection of recipes are both gluten-free and dairy-free and the author recommends giving up just one thing at a time, whether it's dairy, gluten, sugar, alcohol or caffeine – rather than cutting out lots of foods all at once.

Elsewhere, Sam, who hasn’t released a new single since 2015, recently revealed that he’s back in the studio. In June, the hit-maker posted a photo on his Twitter account which showed him in the middle of a recording session. The news excited his fans, with the post quickly racking up nearly 10,000 retweets.