The Duchess of Cambridge once again proved her style credentials when she stepped out with Prince William in Belgium on Sunday. The royal couple attended a special ceremony to mark the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele, with Kate opting for a familiar outfit for the poignant outing. The 35-year-old wore all white for the occasion, choosing an elegant coat dress with a matching hat, which she teamed with a pair of grey suede heels and matching purse. She first wore the Alexander McQueen ensemble back in July 2015 for the christening of her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Duchess Kate looked elegant in Alexander McQueen at Sunday's commemoration

Kate and William joined soldiers at the Menin Gate Memorial to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele. They also took part in the Last Post ceremony, which has been performed at the site every night at 8pm since 1928, alongside Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium and British Prime Minister Theresa May. The Menin Gate is covered with the names of 54,000 British dead who have no known grave, and some 200 descendants whose ancestors' names appear on the Gate attended Sunday's commemoration.

She first wore the outfit for her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening in July 2015

During the ceremony, the Duke gave a short address before laying a wreath with the Belgian king. "Members of our families; our regiments; our nations; all sacrificed everything for the lives that we live today," William said. "During the First World War, Britain and Belgium stood shoulder to shoulder. One hundred years on, we still stand together, gathering as so many do every night, in remembrance of that sacrifice."

William and Kate were joined by the Belgian royals and Prime Minister Theresa May

William and Kate are accompanying Prince Charles on a two-day visit to participate in various events to mark the First World War commemorations. On Monday, the royals will attended another commemoration service at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will again be in attendance, as will Prime Minister Theresa May.