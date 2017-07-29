Great news for Primark fans! The high street giant is expanding its baby range to include even more sizes for newborns. Starting from August, shoppers will be able to get their hands on clothing for teeny, tiny tots. While the range previously started at nine months, the new line includes items for week-old boys and girls, suitable for babies weighing just 5lbs. The range will also go all the way up to 36 months.

Prices are, of course, as purse-friendly as ever. A pack of seven short-sleeved sleep suits costs just £7, while a fluffly bear-printed snuggle suit retails for £8. A sleeping bag is being sold at the same price, while a pack of three bandana bibs is going for £2.80.

Prices in the range start from £2.80

The relaunch is also being billed as a new baby shower range. Those looking for gifts for expectant mums need look no further. A squirrel rattle is being sold for just £3, while a rabbit toy costs £5. A fluffy blue bear blanket can be bought for £4, and a pack of two hat and scratch mitts is retailing for £2.80. Taking to Twitter to share the news this week, Primark wrote: "If the stork is visiting your friendship group soon, #Primark is going to be your baby shower saviour!"

The high street store has been causing quite the storm on social media, of late. As soon as a new item is released on Instagram, fans around the world flock to the comments section, desperate to get their hands on the latest must-have piece. But as we revealed previously, the best store to shop in is Primark's Tottenham Court Road branch.

The relaunch is being billed as a baby shower range

Placed conveniently in the heart of central London, the flagship store opened back in 2012 – and is built over three buildings. The impressively large shop boasts four floors rammed with the latest stock, including limited edition lines, a LED lift wall showcasing the latest campaigns and even a café – an ideal spot to congregate mid-shop for a caffeine fix. There's no doubt that the baby shower range will be dropping there soon!