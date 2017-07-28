Jenny Packham has announced that she will not be presenting her next fashion collection on the catwalk during New York fashion week. In a statement, the designer, who is a firm favourite with the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, revealed that she has been "questioning the value of the traditional catwalk show" for her label. As a result, she will instead launch her SS18 collection digitally, in order to "provide stronger assets to use across multi-media platforms."

Jenny also disclosed: "Our commitment to New York fashion week is unflinching and our intention is to work more closely with press and buyers to support our growth strategy."

Jenny Packham will not be taking part in New York fashion week next season

Jenny, 52, founded her brand in 1988, which began with a launch of eveningwear, followed by a bridal collection in 1997. The fashion designer notably dressed Kate for the first time in 2011, when the Duchess attended the ARK charity gala dinner at Kensington Palace. Kate looked fabulous in a floor-length champagne-hued shimmer gown, that featured semi-sheer flared sleeve and sequin embellishments.

Kate most recently wore a sunshine yellow Jenny Packham dress during the royal tour

Kate also chose to wear Jenny Packham when she left St Mary’s Hospital after giving birth to both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After the birth of George, she wore a blue polka-dot dress, a design reminiscent of Princess Diana’s dress after William’s birth in 1982. Following suit, she chose to wear a lemon floral print dress after the birth of Charlotte back in 2015.

Most recently, during her royal tour of Poland and Germany last week, Kate stunned in a sunflower yellow lace fit and flare dress from Jenny Packham as she joined William at the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg.