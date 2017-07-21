Princess Charlotte may only be two years old, but it looks like the little girl is already following in her mum’s thrifty footsteps! On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter was spotted boarding a helicopter in Hamburg with her parents and brother, Prince George, wearing a dress that looked remarkably familiar. It appears that Charlotte was once again dressed in her pink polka dot smock dress, which she was seen previously wearing at her second Trooping the Colour balcony appearance back in June. The cute design features a peter pan collar, and was teamed with a pair of red Mary-Jane shoes. As always, Charlotte’s outfit was complete with a co-ordinating bow in her hair.

Princess Charlotte looks to be wearing the same Liberty smock dress from the Trooping the Colour parade

The Duchess of Cambridge too has been known to recycle the outfits she chooses to wear out and about at public appearances. Recently, she stunned in a white lace dress to Royal Ascot, the same design she chose to wear the previous year. The timeless number by Dolce & Gabbana looked fabulous on the mother-of-two, which she styled with a co-ordinating fascinator. Other examples over the years include her red Carolina Herrera coat, which she was spotted in both during her royal tour of Canada last year, and more recently, while enjoying the Wales vs France Six Nations rugby match back in March.

The adorable little girl is becoming just as influential as her mum - at the tender age of two!

There's no denying that the Duchess has a profound influence when it comes to fashion - often dubbed, the 'Kate effect'. And it seems that Charlotte is following in her footsteps, emerging as a little style icon in her own right. Following the unveiling of her second birthday portrait, the John Lewis Baby Luxury Sheep Cardigan, which she wore, completely sold out on the retailer's website within hours as parents clamoured to get their hands on the £10 jumper. For her first birthday, Charlotte wore a pretty pink dress from M&H and shoes from Early Days.

In an interview with HELLO! Online at the time, a representative for the brand opened up the demand of the royal children. "Our factory capacity has been fully booked since Prince George wore our shoes early in 2014 and now the Princess is wearing our shoes, this trend looks set to continue," the brand's rep said.