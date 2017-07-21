The Duchess of Cambridge is renowned for her timeless sense of style, and throughout her five day tour of Poland and Germany this week, the 35-year-old has been impressing fashion onlookers with her vast selection of outfit choices. To mark the final day of the tour, Kate kept it classy in a lilac midi dress by Emilia Wickstead as she was spotted at Berlin Central Station with Prince William. The pair were getting ready to journey to Hamburg, where they will start their day off visiting the Maritime Museum . The fashion-forward number featured a skater skirt and long sleeves and was teamed with a pair of nude court shoes. To accessorise, Kate chose a bold red clutch. Meanwhile, William, 35, looked smart in a crisp white shirt, navy suit and burgandy tie.

Kate looked fabulous in the fashion-forward number

As ever, Kate’s glossy brunette hair was perfectly styled in loose waves and a centre parting. When it came to make-up, the mother-of-two kept things natural, rocking a subtle smoky eye look and a soft pink lipstick. A glowy base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks completed her youthful look.

The Duchess will end the five-day royal tour in Hamburg

During the tour, Kate has been paying subtle, sartorial tributes to the countries she has been visiting. This has included wearing garments from local brands and the colours of the flags of both Poland and Germany.

While in Warsaw on Monday, the Duchess delighted a local Polish designer by choosing to wear one of her dresses to attend a garden party. Kate looked fabulous in the fashion-forward number by Gosia Baczynska, who is famed for her contemporary pieces and has been dubbed the "tsarina of the Polish fashion scene". Gosia, was also in attendance at the party, told HELLO! Fashion that it was an "honour and a privilege" to dress the Duchess.

Kate was last seen on Thursday night as she attended an evening reception at Clärchens Ballhaus, one of Berlin's last remaining old ballrooms. Arriving in style with William, all eyes were on her outfit choice – a vibrant green print midi dress. The sleeveless number was by German designer Markus Lupfer, and featured a striking eagle print – seemingly paying tribute to Germany’s emblem.

Later on Friday, the royal couple will listen to a special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra at the Elbphilarmonie Concert Hall, and will be given a tour of the Airbus training facilities before departing back to the UK.