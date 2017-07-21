Lorraine Kelly looked stylish and summer-ready as she stepped out for the annual ITV party on Thursday night. The popular TV star opted for a full-length off-the-shoulder black dress that featured a vibrant floral pattern in pink, and a pretty frilled neckline. But arguably the best part of the dress was the price – Lorraine revealed on Instagram that the frock cost just £13 in Primark. Sharing a photo of herself posing with her show’s fashion presenter Mark Heyes, she told her followers: "At posh #ITV party. Wearing my #primark dress. Cost £13!!! #fashion #values #dresses #fashion #happy Thank you #markheyes."

Lorraine Kelly turned heads in a £13 dress from Primark at the ITV Summer Party

Of course, fans were quick to comment on the post. "Amazing value and amazingly gorgeous," one wrote. Another added: "Looks lovely Lorraine, I work there and we've nearly sold out!!! Only got sizes 4,6 & 8 left now." A third said: "That dress is a winner. You look amazing."

Lorraine has become something of a style icon in recent years, and recently teamed up with clothing brand JD Williams to create a range of clothing for women. "The best thing about this collaboration has been to see someone wear one of the pieces," she told HELLO! Online. "What I wanted was for them to be easy to wear and to fit you really well, to be really flattering. They must be affordable too." She continued: "You want to feel great, that's what clothes are there for - to boost your confidence, and they're there to make you feel better about yourself."

The TV star attended with fashion presenter Mark Heyes

The star also spoke about her own "simple" approach to fashion. "There are some amazing patterns which I have tried to incorporate into my collection. I also like quite paired down and unfussy," she said. "I always like black, red and white together – I always think it looks so good together. I always want to be so classy and look like Audrey Hepburn. I think as you get older, no one should be a slave to fashion because you could end up looking a bit daft to be honest."