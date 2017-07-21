Is Kate getting Charlotte's clothes made? Here's why the princess's outfits are not being identified

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her fashion influence, with her royal seal of approval seeing clothes sell out in minutes, and small British businesses turned into internationally renowned brands. But just like the 'Kate effect', anything her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte wears flies off the shelves too.



Royal fans have, however, been having a hard time identifying the little Princess's clothing of late. Landing in Warsaw earlier this week with Kate, Prince William and her brother George, Charlotte was snapped wearing a pretty Liberty-print dress and red Mary Janes. The internet sighed a collective 'aww', but nobody was able to discover the designer of Charlotte's dress!

Charlotte looked adorable in a Liberty print smock dress

Days later, she was seen leaving for Germany wearing an adorable blue and white dress and cute matching Mary Janes but again, the outfit was unidentified. It's not the first time we haven't been able to pinpoint the origin of her looks - when the two-year-old attended the Trooping the Colour last month, she wore a unknown - but seriously cute! - pink polka dot dress.

There are a few possible reasons for the anonymity when it comes to Charlotte's clothes. Mum Kate often turns to smaller, lesser-known Spanish boutique brands to dress her daughter rather than big chains, whose clothes are instantly recognisable.

The two-year-old wore a blue and white printed dress as the family left Poland

The royal is also potentially dressing Charlotte in hand-me-downs. After much debate, it transpired that the red Mary Janes she wore to touch down in Warsaw had a special connection - they actually belonged to her uncle Prince Harry when he was her age. And it's not the first time the princess has borrowed a sentimental piece from her relatives; last year, she was spotted wearing the same blue cardigan that her brother, George, wore to visit her in the hospital after her birth.

Another possible reason is that Charlotte is wearing bespoke clothing - perhaps Kate is buying the material and taking it to seamstresses to create her gorgeous little looks.

Charlotte perfectly coordinated with her mum in a pale pink smock dress

However they're choosing to dress her, it's working - Princess Charlotte continues to look totally adorable and impeccably dressed for each occasion. We can't wait to see her next outfits!