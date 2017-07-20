The Duchess of Cambridge transformed into outfit number three on day four of her royal tour as she attended an evening reception at Clärchens Ballhaus, one of Berlin's last remaining old ballrooms, with her husband, Prince William, on Thursday evening. The royal couple stepped out in serious style, with Kate looking immaculate in a vibrant green print midi dress adorned with a striking eagle print pattern, seemingly paying tribute to Germany’s emblem. The sleeveless number, which was by German designer Markus Lupfer, featured a silver belt which cinched in at the waist, highlighting the 35-year-old’s petite frame.

Kate completed her outfit with a pair of leg-lengthening sandals and a metallic clutch, and to accessorise, she chose a pearl bracelet. Meanwhile, William looked smart in a crisp white shirt, navy trousers and a blue checked jacket. For footwear, he chose a pair of suede ankle boots.

STORY: Thoughtful Kate's diplomatic dressing - see the tributes she pays with her outfits

Kate turned heads in the fabulous print dress by German designer Markus Lupfer

As ever, the Duchess looked radiant as she chatted to guests from the world of German and British culture, who included Sam Riley and Thomas Wlaschiha, star or Game of Thrones. Beauty-wise, Kate styled her freshly-cut hair into loose waves.

Kate and William enjoyed a night at the oldest ballroom in Berlin

Earlier in the day, Kate enjoyed participating in a rowing race against Prince William, which saw her step out in a cool, laid-back ensemble. The 35-year-old looked stylish in a simple blue and white striped T-shirt, which is believed to be from one of her go-to British high-street brands, J Crew. Kate’s nautical inspired look was completed with a pair of slim fit black trousers and a pair of simple white trainers.

Kate wore a nautical-inspired striped top as she participated in a rowing race

The Duchess recieved her very first rowing medal after the race, which saw her husband, Prince William beat her to the finish line. Kate, who was also presented with a bouquet of flowers, looked to have had a wonderful time, and was afterwards overheard saying: "We didn't crash!" She also encouraged her team during the competition, telling them when they were close to the finish line: "Pull faster, it's not so far."

Kate's first outfit of the day - a yellow Jenny Packham dress

Kate began her action-packed day, which also saw her visit the German Cancer Research Institute and the town’s market square, in a sunflower yellow lace fit and flare dress from Jenny Packham – one of her favourite designers. The mother-of-two pared back the vibrant summery dress with a nude clutch bag and co-ordinating Monsoon wedges, yet another beautiful look from the Duchess, who has impressed with her on-trend, and thoughtful, sartorial choices throughout the royal tour of Poland and Germany.

Get the latest news on the royal tour...