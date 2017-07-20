The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a cool, laid-back look as she took part in the much-anticipated rowing race during the fourth day of her royal tour of Poland and Germany on Thursday in Heidelberg. The 35-year-old looked stylish in a simple blue and white striped T-shirt, which is believed to be from one of her go-to high-street brands, J Crew. Kate’s nautical inspired look was completed with a pair of slim fit black trousers and a pair of simple white trainers.

Beauty-wise, Kate wore her long, glossy, freshly-cut hair down in loose waves and kept her make-up nice and natural, but during the race, she styled it in casual up-do and wore a pair of black oversized shades.

The Duchess recieved her very first rowing medal after the race, which saw her husband, Prince William beat her to the finish line. Kate, who was also presented with a bouquet of flowers, looked to have had a wonderful time, and was afterwards overheard saying: "We didn't crash!" Sporty Kate also encouraged her team during the competition, telling them when they were close to the finish line: "Pull faster, it's not so far."

Kate looked fabulous as she took part in the rowing race

Kate turned heads in her first outfit earlier in the day, looking immaculate in a in a sunflower yellow lace fit and flare dress from Jenny Packham - one of her favourite designers. The mum-of-two pared back the vibrant summery dress with a nude clutch bag and co-ordinating Monsoon wedges.

Kate recieved a medal after the race

Before the race, Kate and Prince William enjoyed putting their culinary skills to the test after being given a lesson in making pretzels while at a traditional German market in the central square. The royal couple also visited the German Cancer Research Institute where they were shown the world acclaimed work being carried out. Tonight, they will end their action-packed day at a reception at Clärchens Ballhaus, the last original dancehall in Berlin.

Kate and William co-ordinated in casual blue looks

Many are viewing the royal trip, taken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe as it leaves the EU. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess spent two days in Paris where they met former French President Francois Hollande.