The Duchess of Cambridge continued her colourful style streak as she stepped out for the fourth day of the royal tour in Heidelberg on Thursday. Kate turned heads in a sunflower yellow lace fit and flare dress from Jenny Packham - one of her favourite designers - as she joined her husband Prince William at the German Cancer Research Centre.

The mum-of-two pared back the vibrant summery dress with a nude clutch bag and co-ordinating Monsoon wedges. With her freshly-cut hair styled into loose waves and natural make-up, it was another beautiful look from the Duchess, who has impressed with her on-trend, and thoughtful, sartorial choices throughout the royal tour of Poland and Germany.

Kate wowed in a yellow Jenny Packham dress in Heidelberg

Kate's colourful look follows the vibrant red Alexander McQueen gown she wore to attend the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Ambassadorial residence in Berlin on Wednesday evening. The 35-year-old styled the head-turning gown with strappy Prada sandals and her sapphire engagement ring.

The Duchess has worn a number of eye-catching ensembles throughout the tour, including a cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat for her arrival in Germany, and paid a stylish tribute to her Polish hosts by wearing a fashion-forward bespoke ivory cocktail dress from local designer Gosia Baczynska.

The Duchess styled the dress with wedges from high-street store Monsoon

The Duke and Duchess are continuing their whistle-stop royal tour in Heidelberg, where they started the day by visiting the German Cancer Research Institute. Later they will tour a traditional German market in the central square, before participating in arguably one of the most exciting engagements of the trip – a rowing race along the river –and ending the day at a reception at Clärchens Ballhaus, the last original dancehall in Berlin.