The Duchess of Cambridge made a stunning appearance as she attended a garden party in Berlin on Wednesday evening. Kate, who joined Prince William for the party hosted at the British Ambassadorial Residence, was dressed for the occasion in a stylish off-the-shoulder red maxi dress from one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, which featured short sleeves and cinched in her slim waist.

The dress previously retailed for around £2,400 but is currently available in the sale at Farfetch for $1,270 (around £975). The 35-year-old styled the head-turning gown with strappy Prada sandals and her sapphire engagement ring. Kate completed the look by styling her new shorter hair – which has been dubbed the "Kob" – into loose curls and added smokey eye make-up and nude lipstick.

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed in a red off-the-shoulder dress

Kate had a change of outfit from her busy day of engagements in Berlin. Earlier in the day she looked sophisticated in a blue Catherine Walker coat which she styled with Gianvito Rossi heels, a Jimmy Choo clutch bag and Kiki McDonough jewellery.

The mum-of-two has consistently impressed with her sartorial choices throughout the tour, which previously saw her pay a stylish tribute to her Polish hosts by wearing a fashion-forward bespoke ivory cocktail dress from local designer Gosia Baczynska.

Kate looked stunning in this Alexander McQueen gown

The Duke and Duchess will continue their whistle-stop five-day royal tour on Thursday in Heidelberg, where they will visit the German Cancer Research Institute, before touring a traditional German market in the central square. From there, they will participate in arguably one of the most exciting engagements of the trip – a rowing race along the river – before ending the day at a reception at Clärchens Ballhaus, the last original dancehall in Berlin.