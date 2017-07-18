On the first day of her royal tour, all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge when she attended a garden party in Warsaw in a show-stopping gown by local designer Gosia Baczynska. Finding the time to talk to HELLO! Fashion about how it felt to design for one of the world’s most stylish royals, Gosia, who has been dubbed the "tsarina of the Polish fashion scene", revealed: "I was extremely happy and excited when I saw her in my dress. That was an honor and privilege could dress the style icon."

Kate looked elegant in her bespoke design by Gosia Baczynska

Gosia was also lucky enough to meet Kate, who she described as "such a nice person." She said: "I had a chance to meet Kate and speak to her. It was a privilege to meet and talk to the Duchess. Moreover, Kate is such a nice and kind person."

Gosia got to meet Kate, who she described as "nice and kind"

Three weeks ago, Gosia was contacted by Kate’s assistant, who asked her about a look book: "I got excited and started preparing the selected looks. I also knew I should keep this information as a secret," she said. Adding: "I stayed in touch with Kate’s assistant and we were in contact with each other about details."

Kate's design was bespoke, but similar to dresses in Gosia's latest collection

Kate’s bespoke ivory cocktail dress featured a daring neckline, A-line silhouette and striking embroidery, and was, Gosia revealed, part of the designer’s latest collection. "The dress has been worn last night by Kate is a part of my new collection. The dress was personalized especially for the Duchess."

Gosia is a well-regarded designer, with an impressive client book to match, which includes Hollywood stars from around the world.

Since Kate was pictured in her dress, Gosia is busier than ever. "For today I have had a lot of work, new orders from my online shop and I’m working on my new collection. I hope my hard work will affect sales."