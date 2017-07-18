The Duchess of Cambridge continued her stylish streak on day two of her royal tour as she stepped out in a radiant floral outfit. Kate, 35, turned to her favourite Canadian label ERDEM, wearing a flattering midi skirt and matching half-sleeved top. She chose the Imari Hurt Rose design, which features bright bunches of flowers and roses and is currently out of stock on the store's official website. The pretty high-waisted skirt, which retails for approximately £680, is described as "an indispensable addition to your new season wardrobe".

Kate completed her ultra-feminine look with a clutch by Etui Bags, a local designer from Poznan, western Poland that specialises in vintage-inspired leather bags. Kate has a range of bags by the brand in various colours. The Duchess wore her new short hair in loose waves with a middle parting, and kept her make-up simple, opting for her signature smoky eyes and sweep of blusher.

ERDEM partners with H&M

On the second day of their royal tour of Poland and Germany, Kate and her husband Prince William visited the Stutthoff concentration camp. The Duke and Duchess paid an emotional visit to the site which was the first Nazi concentration camp set up in Poland in 1939, and was one of the last to be liberated in 1945. The couple had the chance to meet two survivors, Mr Goldberg and Mr Shipper, both 87, who have dedicated their lives to sharing their stories with the next generation.

Later on Tuesday, William and Kate will travel to the quaint town of Gdansk, where they will join a street party in the central market square. The royals will also visit the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, followed by a tour of the European Solidarity Movement museum.

Kate has been staying true to her elegant style throughout the tour. On Monday, she arrived in Poland wearing a pristine white Alexander McQueen coat. She later changed into a glamorous cocktail dress by local designer Gosia Baczynska, who is famed for her fashion-forward pieces and has been dubbed the "tsarina of the Polish fashion scene". Kate was attending a garden party in Warsaw held in honour of the Queen, and Gosia was among the 600 guests.