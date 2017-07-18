Loading the player...

Prince George debuts new look ahead of fourth birthday

The Cambridges arrived in Warsaw on Monday

by hellofashion.com /

Prince George is growing up! While the future king is known for his signature look of shorts and knee high socks, he changed up his look on Monday, sporting ankle socks as he arrived to Warsaw, Poland with his parents — Prince William and Kate  and young sister, Princess Charlotte, for their second royal tour as a family-of-four. The Prince, who turns four on 22 July, looked sharp for his arrival wearing a plaid, button-down shirt, navy shorts, and his Start-Rite's John shoes, which he paired with navy socks.  

 

><img alt=
 

George swapped his trademark knee high socks for ankle socks on 17 July Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal tot's choice in hosiery is a change from his trademark knee high socks that he is often pictured wearing. Last year George kicked off his 2016 tour of Canada wearing his navy Amaia socks. The young Prince and his family are currently visiting Poland, followed by Germany on a five-day tour. The British royals made the trip at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, marking Their Royal Highnesses' first official joint visit to Poland and Germany.

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below