Prince George debuts new look ahead of fourth birthday

Prince George is growing up! While the future king is known for his signature look of shorts and knee high socks, he changed up his look on Monday, sporting ankle socks as he arrived to Warsaw, Poland with his parents — Prince William and Kate — and young sister, Princess Charlotte, for their second royal tour as a family-of-four. The Prince, who turns four on 22 July, looked sharp for his arrival wearing a plaid, button-down shirt, navy shorts, and his Start-Rite's John shoes, which he paired with navy socks.

George swapped his trademark knee high socks for ankle socks on 17 July Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal tot's choice in hosiery is a change from his trademark knee high socks that he is often pictured wearing. Last year George kicked off his 2016 tour of Canada wearing his navy Amaia socks. The young Prince and his family are currently visiting Poland, followed by Germany on a five-day tour. The British royals made the trip at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office, marking Their Royal Highnesses' first official joint visit to Poland and Germany.