The Duchess of Cambridge was preened to perfection as she attended a garden party in Warsaw on Monday evening. Kate, who was closing the first day of her royal tour with husband Prince William, looked summer chic in a bespoke ivory cocktail dress that featured a daring neckline, A-line silhouette and striking embroidery. Kate paid a sartorial tribute to her host country by wearing the fashion-forward number by Gosia Baczynska, a local Polish designer who is famed for her contemporary pieces and has been dubbed the "tsarina of the Polish fashion scene". Gosia was also in attendance at the party, and shared a photo on Facebook, writing: "In a second the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join us for a garden party."

Kate looked fabulous in a monochromatic outfit

Kate accessorised with a pearl necklace and matching pearl earrings, which she previously wore on her Paris visit earlier this year. The mum-of-two completed her monochrome look with a pair of strappy heeled 'Mila' sandals by Gianvito Rossi, which she has worn before and cost £530. It wasn't just her pretty outfit that had fashionistas talking. Kate's new short hair, dubbed the 'Kob' meaning the 'Kate bob', was styled into an elegant chignon. She kept her make-up simple, opting for light foundation, a sweep of blusher and her trademark black eyeliner and mascara to outline her large brown eyes.

Kate and William looked to be having a wonderful time at the garden party

Kate had a change of outfit for the evening do. Earlier in the day, she looked immaculate in a pristine white coat by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. On Net-A-Porter, the item is being sold for £798 – 60 per cent off from its original sale price of £1,995. The official description notes that the coat has been "impeccably tailored in Italy from mid-weight ivory wool and silk-blend twill". It features a feminine V-neckline and a very flattering peplum waist that softly folds at the back. "We like to reserve this piece for weddings and special occasions," the description notes.

The Duchess and her husband William spent the day in Warsaw, visiting the Warsaw Rising Museum and attending a reception for local young entrepreneurs. The couple also took part in a walkabout, where they met local fans. Well-wisher Magda Mordaka, 21, had the opportunity to speak to Kate. She said: "We are fans of the British monarchy. We have a Facebook group. We love her style, and her contact with people. We were waiting for this visit from the very beginning. What would she wear? Would she bring the children? We were telling her that she is beautiful and perfect, but she said it's not true – it's just the make-up."