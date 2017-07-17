The Duchess of Cambridge has kicked off her royal tour of Poland and Germany in true sartorial style. Kate looked absolutely stunning as she arrived at Warsaw with her husband Prince William and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, wearing a pristine white peplum coat by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. The Duchess wowed in her white number, certainly brightening her surroundings as she touched down in the rain via private jet in Warsaw airport.

Fashion website Kate's Closet identified the coat as being Alexander McQueen. On Net-A-Porter, the item is being sold for £798 – 60 per cent off from its original sale price of £1,995. There are currently only a few sizes left in UK size 16. The official description notes that the coat has been "impeccably tailored in Italy from mid-weight ivory wool and silk-blend twill". It features a feminine V-neckline and a very flattering peplum waist that softly folds at the back. "We like to reserve this piece for weddings and special occasions," the description notes.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Kate was a vision in the white Alexander McQueen coat

All eyes on George and Charlotte as they arrive in Poland

Kate teamed the white coat with her trusty nude heels by Gianvito Rossi. She first wore the Gianvito 105 praline suede pumps – Rossi's signature style – in May 2016. The royal, who also owns a pair in burgundy and black, carried her daughter Princess Charlotte as she disembarked from the plane. Later in the day when she didn't have her hands full with adorable Charlotte, Kate was spotted carrying a bold red clutch.

The item is being sold for £798

The Duchess usually begins her royal tours wearing a piece by a British designer, before switching it up and paying tribute to her host country by wearing local labels. She will spend two days in Poland, followed by three days in Germany. It's no surprise that Kate, 35, opted to kick off her tour in Alexander McQueen. She reserves the luxury British brand for special occasions, including her own wedding back in 2011 when she wore a show-stopping lace gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The Duchess most recently wore McQueen to Royal Ascot, opting for a long-sleeved summer dress with a high collar and peplum waist.