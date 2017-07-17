All eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they emerged from their private plane at Warsaw airport on Monday afternoon ahead of their second royal tour. Holding on to his father's hand, George, who turns four on Saturday, looked smart in navy button-down shorts teamed with a checked blue and red shirt, while his little sister, two, dazzled crowds in a red and white patterned dress. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be in great spirits as they disembarked their aircraft, ready to kick off their five-day European tour.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show as they arrived in Poland

STORY: Prince William and Kate touch down in private plane with George and Charlotte for royal tour

Carried down the steps by her mother Kate, the little princess happily waved at onlookers during her arrival. Her stylish floral outfit was teamed with red shoes and white socks, while a red satin ribbon complete the look perfectly. Meanwhile, her older brother appeared slightly glum and was coaxed by his father to get off the plane.

The royal family looked ready for their five-day tour

All the details on Prince William and Kate's private jet for royal tour

The royal couple plan to travel to Gdansk, Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg over the course of their trip. The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and will be Prince William and Kate's first official joint visit to Poland and Germany. The Duke of Cambridge made an official visit to Germany last summer. A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to this tour and are delighted with the exciting and varied programme that has been put together for it. They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week."

Princess Charlotte looked lovely in a red floral printed dress

See inside Prince George and Princess Charlotte's royal tour playroom in Poland

The Duke of Cambridge made an official visit to Germany last summer. The trip marks the Cambridges' second tour abroad as a family of four, following their visit to Canada last September where George and Charlotte appeared at a garden party in Victoria. The royal children are expected to keep a relatively low profile for the duration of their trip, and are likely to only be seen on four occasions - on arrival and departure to both countries.