The Duchess of Cambridge wows at Wimbledon in a summery Catherine Walker & Co dress

Kate added glamour to the tennis on Sunday in a floral outfit

by Sophie Hamilton /

The Duchess of Cambridge looked the picture of summer as she watched the Wimbledon men’s single final on Sunday with her husband Prince William. Kate opted for a floral dress for the sporting occasion, which was attended by a host of royals and celebrities from around the globe. Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant were just a few big names making appearance beside centre court for the match between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic.

The Duchess chose a dress by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker & Co. All eyes were on Kate as she entered the royal box in the white cap-sleeved dress, which featured a poppy flower print on the skirt.

Accessory-wise, she chose to wear a green and purple bow-shaped Wimbledon brooch and wore gold earrings by British designer Cassandra Goad, which retail at £1.685. The ‘Temple of Heaven’ earrings are available to buy online. Kate wore sunglasses by Bvlgari and her white tote bag was by Victoria Beckham.

In terms of beauty, Kate’s hair looked amazing and appeared a little shorter than normal. It was parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves reminiscent of old Hollywood, falling just over her shoulders. The Duchess’ make-up was perfectly fitting for the occasion; a slight smoky eye, complemented with a subtle rose-hued blush and nude lips. Her overall look achieved a summery feel with an elegant glamour.

Earlier in the week, Kate had attended the Queen’s Spanish State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. The 35-year-old chose a beautiful blush pink Marchesa gown, complete with a plunging neckline for the special occasion, which she teamed with a diamond and ruby necklace loaned to her by the Queen, a pair of pearl drop earrings, and the dazzling Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara.

