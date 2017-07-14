Pippa Middleton was the picture of summer elegance as she arrived at Wimbledon with her husband James Matthews on Friday afternoon. The columnist gave a sartorial nod to the players' dress code by wearing a white frock by Étoile Isabel Marant. Pippa's chic number featured billowing sleeves, buttons down the front and a daring, plunge neckline and fell just above the knees, showing off her tanned and toned legs. The easy-to-wear dress is currently on sale on The Outnet for £163.28, reduced from £295.

Pippa, 33, paired the summer frock with a Panama hat and navy patent shoulder bag, and added height to her frame with a pair of nude wedges. She and James, 41, arrived in plenty of time to cheer on their friend Roger Federer who was playing against Tomáš Berdych in the semi-finals on centre court.

Pippa and James watched Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Keen tennis fan Pippa was making her third appearance at Wimbledon this year. She's been cheering on the Swiss tennis star Roger throughout the tournament. Pippa and her mum Carole Middleton are both big fans; he was invited to Pippa's wedding in May, and Carole is known to have an innocent crush on the tennis champ.

Pippa's dress is from Étoile Isabel Marant

On Friday, Pippa and her husband James arrived at the Royal Box with plenty of time to spare before the match. It comes after the former events planner and her mum Carole were banned from the box earlier this week, after they arrived too late for Andy Murray's match against Benoit Paire. Pippa and Carole were pictured sitting separately, just outside of the prestigious seating area that is traditionally reserved for royals, athletes and VIP guests.