The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible as she arrived at the Natural History Museum for the opening of the museum's spectacular new Hintze Hall, on Thursday evening. Turning heads as she passed by, the royal oozed elegance in a short-sleeved knee-length Preen by Thornton Bregazzi blue dress which retails at $683.

She completed her look with a pair of black Prada sandals, which she first wore during the royal tour of India and Bhutan, and a gold and purple clutch.

Unlike her appearance at the state banquet on Wednesday night in which Kate dazzled with an elegant updo,Prince William's wife opted to wear her new short hair in loose curls.

The launch has recreated the sounds and scents of the ocean, to celebrate the museum's new star display - a diving blue whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling. Other attendees who joined Kate include Sir Michael Dixon and Sir David Attenborough. The royal will meet the curators and hear about ocean ecology and conservation, a subject of particular interest for her. After speeches. Kate will be treated to a musical performance in the hall, before joining a short reception.

The royal's appearance comes one day after she dazzled crowds at the Queen's state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held in honour of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. The mother-of-two stood out in a beautiful blush coloured Marchesa gown, which featured long sleeves with ultra-feminine ruffled pleats and a V neckline. The Duchess accessorised with a ruby floral necklace borrowed from the Queen - which according to reports, was a wedding gift from the monarch's parents back in 1947 - along with a pair of pearl drop earrings.