Will we see Kate wearing one of these pieces? The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Canadian designer ERDEM has teamed up with H&M to launch the ERDEM x H&M collection. The range will be available online and in selected stores on 2 November. It will feature a brand-new collection for women, and for the first time ever, a collection for men.

The pieces will reflect the designs of some of ERDEM's existing collections, playing with prints, textiles and delicate craftsmanship. The designer, who is loved by celebrities and fashion insiders alike, said: "I am so happy to collaborate with H&M, and to explore my work on a whole new scale including a menswear collection which I have never done before."

Kate wore a glittering Erdem dress earlier this year

Film maker Baz Luhrmann, who famously directed The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet, will also be bringing the collection to life through his unique storytelling. He said: "For me fashion is always about more than just clothing, it is a form of expression – a stand-alone art form."

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for mixing high street with high end, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if she chose to shop some of the looks come November. Kate has often turned to ERDEM to dress her for glamorous evenings out and daytime engagements. We particularly loved the bold, floral-printed dress she wore to a gala dinner at the Victoria & Albert Museum in October 2015! Not to mention the sparkly midi dress she donned for a Buckingham Palace reception earlier this year.

Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton is also a big fan of the label. Just a couple of weeks before her May wedding to husband James Matthews, Pippa looked dazzling in a £1,735 cornflower blue dress with crystal embellishments by Erdem. She also chose to wear Erdem to a wedding in Sweden, looking gorgeous in a £2,720 Kenzie gown in convertine rose.