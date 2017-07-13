Holly Willoughby is quite the trend setter. The This Morning star once again proved her strong sartorial influence on Thursday after sharing a photo of her outfit for the day. Ahead of her hosting duties on the show, Holly posed for photos in her £79 Elmington sun dress from Finery London, giving fans a look at both the front and back of the dress, which features contrasting black straps. In less than two hours, the dress had sold out online, with Finery promising customers that the more stock will be coming soon.

Holly Willoughby showcased a £79 Finery sun dress on Thursday's episode of This Morning

The striking dress, which Holly, 36, paired with a pair of black strappy heels, is described on the clothing website as "a classic summer dress". The caption reads: "Cut to finish below the knee, it has an open back with contrast black detailing and pockets. It fastens behind the neck and has a zipped fastening at the bottom of the back. Designed to be slim fitting through the bust and waist with a full skirt."

STORY: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo with 'megababe' sister

Fans were full of praise for Holly's summery look. "Stunning! Different from usual but gorgeous!" one wrote. Another added: "Need this dress in my life!" A third wrote: "Absolutely love this look!" while another remarked: "Beautiful dress for a beautiful lady."

The dress has already sold out online

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Kelly praises Holly Willoughby's weight loss transformation

The mastermind behind Holly's glamorous outfits is renowned fashion and celebrity stylist Angie Smith. For the last 11 years to date, Angie has carved a sought-after reputation in the world of showbiz, and has styled a forever growing list of stars, including Emilia Fox, Fearne Cotton, Emma Roberts, Daisy Lowe, Miranda Hart, Giovanna Fletcher, Lisa Snowdon and Spice Girls favourites Melanie C and Emma Bunton. Angie also worked with Dannii Minogue back in 2010 while she was on the X Factor.