Duchess Kate and Queen Letizia are both known for their impeccable sense of style, and have often been noted for their often in synch style choices. On Wednesday night at the Queen's state banquet in honour of the Spanish royal family, all eyes were on them – and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Kate, 35, looked as stylish as ever in a lace Marchesa gown, which is thought to have been bespoke, although it looks simular to a few of the designs from the pre-fall collection. The rose coloured design featured statement long ruffled sleeves and a sweeping neckline. The floor length ensemble was accessorised with a show-stopping ruby floral necklace borrowed from the Queen. According to reports, this was a wedding gift from the monarch’s parents back in 1947.

Kate looked beautiful in Marchesa at the banquet

Meanwhile, Letizia, 44, radiated beauty in a simple, but elegant floor length red dress that featured on-trend off-the-shoulder sleeves and embellished with whimsical beadwork detailing. The Spanish Queen teamed her ensemble with a coordinating clutch and a pair of diamond earrings.

Gabi suggests Kate is in another version of this @MarchesaFashion dress from the pre-fall collection. https://t.co/FydxJ9bAWp pic.twitter.com/Ex1sXtlCno — WhatKateWore.com (@WhatKateWore) July 12, 2017

Both women wore tiaras to the lavish affair. Kate chose to wear her Cambridge Lover’s knot tiara, styling her hair up in a neat chignon to draw attention to it. Letizia too, wore her long, honey-hued hair styled in a neat up-do.

Make-up wise, both Kate and Letizia opted for a smoky eye. Both Kate and Letizia added colour to their complexions with a sweep of blusher and completed their looks with a vibrant lip.

The black-tie affair took place in the palace ballroom, with around 170 guests invited to dine there, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Phillip and of course, the Queen. Prime Minister Theresa May was also in attendance.

The Spanish royal family posed with Prince Philip and the Queen

Earlier on in the day, Queen Letizia and her husband Prince Philip personally greeted the Spanish royals at Horse Guards Parade in London. With pleasantries exchanged, the Guard of Honour gave a Royal Salute as the Spanish Nation Anthem rang out. King Felipe, accompanied by Philip, then inspected the Guard of Honour, which was the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. Following the inspection, the guests joined the Queen and the Duke for a state carriage procession along the Mall to Buckingham Palace.