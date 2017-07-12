The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a lace Marchesa gown at the Queen’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening. The lavish event, which was held in honour of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, was also attended by Prince William and Prince Harry. Kate’s blush coloured dress featured long sleeves with ultra-feminine ruffled pleats and a V neckline. To accessorise, the Duchess opted for a ruby floral necklace borrowed from the Queen – which according to reports, was a wedding gift from the monarch's parents back in 1947 - along with a pair of pearl drop earrings.

Kate looked fabulous in her Marchesa gown

In terms of beauty, the 35-year-old looked sensational, wearing her long, glossy caramel-hued hair up in a chignon, which drew attention to her dazzling Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara. Make-up wise, Kate looked elegant with a smoky eye, outlining her large brown eyes with a bold outline of black liner and lashings of mascara. A sweep of rose-hued blush across her cheeks and a pink lipstick completed her stunning look.

Guest included Prince William, Prince Harry and Theresa May

The black-tie affair took place in the palace ballroom, with around 170 guests invited to dine there at the horseshoe-shaped table, which was laden with floral decorations, candelabras and six glasses per person – for water, a champagne toast, red and white wines, a dessert wine and port. It takes three days to lay the table and the Queen, a meticulous hostess, likes to run her eye over the preparations.

Kate borrowed the Queen's ruby necklace

The last time we saw Kate out and about was at Wimbledon, where she worked another fabulous look for at the opening of the tennis tournament. The Duchess looked summer-ready in a black-and-white polka dot dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which is currently reduced from £1,550 to £930 online. The ultra-feminine dress featured a scoop neck and cropped sleeves, and flared gently into a knee-length skirt.

Meanwhile, last month, Kate enjoyed a day out at the opening of Royal Ascot, looking elegant in a white lace Alexander McQueen dress. The beautiful calf-length design - a bespoke number by the British fashion designer - featured a high neckline and a ribbon-style waistband. She paired the cotton and silk dress with a nude Etui clutch, a pair of £470 neutral-toned suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and the pearl drop earrings – once again borrowed from the Queen.