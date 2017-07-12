After impressing the British crowd in a fashion-forward yellow ensemble, Queen Letizia once again looked sensational as she and her husband King Felipe headed to Clarence House on Wednesday afternoon. Dressed in a tailored burgundy coloured coat, the Spanish royal looked the epitome of elegance. The military-inspired number, complete with a statement belt, flattered her slender curves perfectly.

She styled the stunning outfit with classy nude heels, a dark red leather clutch and statement diamond earrings. Beauty wise, Letizia swept her brunette tresses into a chic chignon and highlighted her pretty facial features with dark pink lipstick and heavily lined eyes. The royal couple appeared to be in great spirits as they were hosted by Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Earlier on in the day, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip personally greeted the Spanish royals at Horse Guards Parade in London. With pleasantries exchanged, the Guard of Honour gave a Royal Salute as the Spanish Nation Anthem rang out. King Felipe, accompanied by Philip, then inspected the Guard of Honour, which was the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. Following the inspection, the guests joined the Queen and the Duke for a state carriage procession along the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

Later on in the day, the Queen will host a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of her special guests, with Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all expected to attend. It's the first time that Prince Harry has taken part in a state visit; on Thursday, he will accompany Felipe and Letizia to Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.