Meghan Markle looked characteristically stylish as she joined her Suits co-stars to celebrate the 100th episode of the hit show in Toronto on Tuesday. The actress, who is currently dating Prince Harry, supported her close-friend and fashion designer Misha Nonoo by wearing a skirt from her eponymous label.

The Suits star wowed in the Audrey pleated midi skirt, which features cobalt blue, burgundy and red block waves, and was most recently for sale on lyst.com for £474. Meghan pared the colourful skirt back with a simple black vest and wore her long hair down and straight.

Meghan has often been spotted in Misha Nonoo designs, and previously wore a metallic mini dress from the designer on the red carpet at the CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund dinner in 2015. The pair are also close friends and holidayed together in Spain last summer, sharing several photos together on Instagram.

Misha has previously been credited with introducing Meghan to boyfriend Prince Harry last summer. The New York-based fashion designer is very well connected in royal circles and counts Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie among her friends since her time working for her husband Alexander Gilke's upmarket Paddle8 Auction firm in the US.

Meghan has long been admired for her effortlessly chic style, with many comparisons drawn between herself and the Duchess of Cambridge. Like Kate, Meghan is a fan of British labels too, and is often seen in pieces from brands including Burberry, Hunter and Mulberry.

Recently, Meghan opened up to Glamour magazine about her staple fashion essentials. Revealing her go-to dinner date outfit, she said: "I would probably wear jeans, a nice top and a blazer. Basically, what Emmanuelle Alt would wear! She is my style spirit animal!" She added: "I have now started to do that thing where you tear out pictures for inspiration of how you're going to dress for the day."

