She's been praised for her fashion-forward style and dubbed Spain's Duchess of Cambridge, so it was no surprise that Queen Letizia looked incredibly elegant as she kicked off the first day of her UK state visit on Wednesday. The Spanish queen was a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow coat dress. To accessorise, she opted for a matching yellow hat.

Beauty-wise, Letizia wore her long, glossy brown hair in an elegant chignon. In terms of make-up, the 44-year-old enhanced her large eyes with black liner and lashings of mascara. A sweep of bronzer, pink lipgloss and perfectly groomed brow completed her impeccable look.

Letizia and her husband King Felipe arrived in London for their three-day visit on Tuesday. The mum-of-two was seen departing from the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport, wearing her white crisp Hugo Boss separates. She offset the minimalist look with a pair of snakeskin heels, paired with her favourite Lidia Faro python skin clutch bag. The couple were greeted on behalf of the Queen by Her Majesty's Lord-in-Waiting, the Viscount Brookeborough.

The Spanish state visit marks an important milestone in both Her Majesty and King Felipe's calendar. It is the first state visit by a Spanish king to the UK since Felipe's father King Juan Carlos made the trip 31 years ago. In keeping with tradition, the Spanish guests of honour were given a formal welcome on Horse Guards Parade on Wednesday morning. Union Jacks and Spanish flags lined the Mall for the special occasion.