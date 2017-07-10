With the final stages of Wimbledon approaching fast, Carole Middleton made sure she put in another appearance at Centre Court on Monday afternoon. Leaving Kate, Pippa, James and husband Michael at home, the Duchess of Cambridge's mother looked demure in a pretty floral blue dress as she cheered on Andy Murray from the Royal Box. She was joined by Andy's doting wife Kim Sears, who covered her blossoming baby bump in a pale blue shirt dress.

Carole, 62, styled her summery getup further with a designer pair of sunglasses, while toting her belongings in a chic, off-white leather holdall. Other attendees at Andy's match against Benoît Paire for a place in the quarter-final included Vogue editor Anna Wintour, former World No. 1 tennis star Billie Jean King and boxer David Haye.

This is not Carole's first appearance at Wimbledon this year, the mother-of-three was seated alongside Roger Federer's father Robert on Thursday to watch the tennis ace champion his way to victory. The Middleton family have been regular attendees at this year's Wimbledon, with Kate, 35, Pippa, 33, and their younger brother James having all paid a visit last week. It's hardly surprising that the Middleton's were seated next to tennis champion Roger's father. The 18 Grand Slam winner and his wife Mirka were among the guests who attended Pippa's wedding in May.

Elsewhere, in a recent television documentary, Kate revealed that her mother has quite the crush on the sporting ace. She told presenter Sue Barker: "I have watched Wimbledon that was very much part of my growing up. Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too."