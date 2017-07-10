Holly Willoughby turned heads as she stepped out for the final day of the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park on Sunday. The This Morning presenter looked sensational in a colourful summer dress that accentuated her enviable figure. Holly, 36, chose a £395 print silk design by Ellie Lines, which she teamed with some studded flat sandals and a loose updo for a more festival vibe. She kept her makeup light and accessorised with some colourful bands on her wrist. Holly certainly appeared to be in high spirits as she made her way inside the music event, which has been taking place in Hyde Park over the last two weekends.

The star has cemented her status as a style icon in recent months, thanks to her love of high street fashion. Just recently, however, the focus has been on Holly's weight loss, with many followers urging her share her secret when it comes to staying in such incredible shape.

However, the mum-of-three is reluctant to share details of her diet and exercise regime. She previously told Prima magazine: "I don't want to encourage eating disorders. I try not to focus too much on my appearance. As long as I'm being healthy, that's good enough for me. I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the important thing."

