Emma Watson is known for being a pioneer of ethical fashion, and it appears she makes sure to practice what she preaches. The Beauty and the Beast star gave fans a glimpse inside her wardrobe as part of an interview with Coveteur, and admitted that she doesn't shop as much since making a move to wear more sustainable clothing.

As a result the star has created an enviable capsule wardrobe filled with hard-working, yet high fashion staples that can be mixed and matched to create an endless number of outfits. Among her essentials are striped T-shirts from Kinds of Indigo, which typically cost €59 (around £52), and cashmere jumpers from Chinti and Parker, which are more of an investment buy at £350.

Emma Watson showed the inside of her wardrobe for Coveteur

"[Becoming conscious about dressing] has been incredibly liberating in a funny way. It's narrowed my options so much, I'm so much more creative," Emma said in the interview. "I actually really think it's helped me dress better because I have less, but they're things that are perfect."

The 27-year-old also dismissed concerns that wearing ethical clothing is too expensive, highlighting vintage clothing as a great alternative to buying new. Emma told Coveteur: "It can actually be a lot simpler than people think. People forget about vintage and second hand clothes a lot, they forget about buying things that are more durable, or shopping a bit less. Taking care of what you already own, getting shoes resoled. That kind of thing is incredibly sustainable."

The actress is a pioneer for ethical fashion

Among the footwear that Emma owns are several pairs by Veja, a brand dedicated to creating vegan and environmentally-friendly shoes, bags and accessories. There are several pieces from Louis Vuitton and Stella McCartney, too. Emma has worn the designers for many of her red carpet appearances over the past few months, documenting all of her outfits – and the designers that made them – on her dedicated Instagram account, The Press Room.