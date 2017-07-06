Nicole Scherzinger once again put on a flawless display as she joined her X Factor colleagues on a night out in London, on Wednesday evening. Turning heads as she passed by, the Pussycat Dolls singer showed off her fabulous curves in a bright red dress, which featured statement leather pockets and a cinched in waist. The sleeveless, military inspired number highlighted her slender legs and tiny waist perfectly.​​​​​

With her dark hair swept up into a chic ponytail, Nicole drew attention to her striking facial features with red lipstick, dark eyeshadow and a touch of bronzer. She accessorised with a stylish gold metallic heels and bold earrings as well as a thin choker. The 39-year-old appeared to be in great and relaxed spirits as she joined fellow judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh after the latest round of auditions in London.

Known for her naturally good looks, Nicole previously revealed the essential beauty tips to HELLO! Online: "Coconut oil - I swear by it. People think it's just for skin and hair but you can use it for everything. It works as an anti-deodorant, anti-fungal – you could use it to brush your teeth if you had to." Last year, Nicole opened up about the creative process behind her look for each X Factor show. "I like to switch it up depending on how I feel," she told HELLO! Online. "It also depends on the themes, for example if its disco or diva week. I spend a lot of time on the fittings on what I'm going to wear and then as a team we discuss it and go from there."