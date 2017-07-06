TV host Holly Willoughby eschewed her usual floaty midi skirt and shirt combo for a sleeveless top and skinny trousers get-up as she presented This Morning with Phillip Schofield on Thursday morning. The sleeveless sky-blue top - from Marks & Spencer and priced at a purse-friendly £12.50 - featured an all-over dot design as well as coordinating button detailing. Holly styled it with a pair of skinny navy blue French Connection trousers which accentuated her slim legs.

To complete her envy-inducing look, the British beauty opted for black Gianvito Rossi pumps and of course her dazzling wedding ring. She wore her hair up in a tousled ponytail and make-up wise went for a flawless, honey-hued base enlivened with a touch of coral blush. Black mascara pulled the look together perfectly and Holly’s winning smile was enhanced with a swipe of soft pink lipstick.

Good morning Wednesday! Today's look on @thismorning ... skirt by @relatedapparel shirt by @bananarepublic shoes by @officeshoes #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

The presenter worked another fantastic summer-ready look on the show on Wednesday. Teaming a blue and white palm print skirt with a crisp white shirt, she looked very sophisticated. Her head-turning skirt is from independent label Related and is priced at just £155 while the fitted shirt is by Banana Republic.

The brains behind Holly’s fabulous outfit choices is stylist Angie Smith. For the last 11 years, Angie has built up an impressive portfolio of clients that includes Emilia Fox, Fearne Cotton, Daisy Lowe and Giovanna Fletcher. Last week Holly made a style statement in a striking yellow and black ensemble. Her sleeveless ‘Hilcot’ top from Finery London is priced at £59 and features ultra-flattering frill detailing and a cool leaf print.

