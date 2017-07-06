Great news for Kate style fans! The red Marchesa Notte dress that the Duchess of Cambridge wore in April is now back in stock. The elegant sheer panel dress features a flattering full-skirt design and embellished waistband. It originally retailed for £960, but is available to buy on farfetch.com for £1,418 and comes in US sizes 0 to 16.

Kate wowed when she wore the dress to the theatre, attending the West End premiere of 42nd Street in aid of one of her charities, East Anglia's Children's Hospice. After her outing, Marchesa Notte was "flooded with sales requests" from fans hoping to recreate her look. In April, representatives from the brand said the dress would be back in stock in a few months. "[Kate] is so elegant and timeless, and this textured tea-length tulle gown was absolutely perfect for her," said head designer Georgina Chapman.

Kate wore the flattering gown on a night out at the theatre

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this year, Georgina and co-founder Keren Craig said they want their customers to feel like the Duchess of Cambridge when they wear their glamorous pieces. "We love Kate's style," said Georgina. "I think we like to think of every gown [for] someone to feel like they are her," added Keren. "You want to feel regal when you put on a beautiful gown."

The English designers also revealed they are "big fans" of the late Princess Diana. "I remember so clearly Princess Diana's wedding and that just being such a monumental occasion in my childhood. I had the edition book and as a kid I used to go through it and study the pages," said Georgina.

The Marchesa Notte dress is available online for £1,418

Marchesa Notte is not the only brand that has seen a surge in sales thanks to Kate. Designer Vanessa Seward admitted in February that there had been a "big impact" on sales after the Duchess stepped out in her Cai floral print dress to attend the Heads Together Christmas party in December. The royal mum-of-two also reportedly helped sales soar at her favourite high-street brands – Reiss and Hobbs – in the same month.