Continuing with her meteoric rise in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra made sure she came out trumps as she attended the Giorgio Armani privé fall-winter 2017 runway show in Paris on Tuesday evening. The Bollywood actress, 34, looked absolutely sensational in an ivory coloured dress, which featured a billowing asymmetric hemline and a high neckline with drawstring detail that mirrored a hooded sweater.

She added height to her slender frame with a pair of stylish leather shoes, while accessorising with diamond encrusted jewellery and a checked bucket handbag. With her dark hair swept away from her face, Priyanka drew attention to her pretty facial features with a bold pink lip and heavily defined eyes. Following the show, the Baywatch actress took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself posing with Isabelle Huppert and Sophia Loren. "So... I had a fan girl moment.. @isabelle.huppert #sophialoren #PCinParis #armaniprivé," she wrote alongside the snap."

Priyanka's appearance comes shortly after she teamed up with British Vogue's new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Gap in their new 'Bridging the Gap' campaign. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the Indian star share her excitement over the project. "It was wonderful," she said. "It's really cool because the video's all about making connections and bringing people closer, instead of dividing people on the basis of what someone looks like or where they come from. It's about being part of a human community – and I think that the world really needs that right now. It's very important that we have this conversation, and make sure nobody can be shoved under a rug anymore."

"There's been too many divisions and too many lines drawn. Being proud of where you come from means you can celebrate your differences rather than despising them. I think that’s important," she added. "I think there's a social responsibility that public people have, and I'm absolutely okay with being used if it helps a cause or conversation go forward in any way. I wouldn't impose it on anyone but I definitely feel a social obligation."