Meet stunning 'Queen of the Dark' model who was told to bleach her skin
Nyakim Gatwech speaks about body positivity on her Instagram
South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech has taken Instagram by storm by posting stunning photos of herself with messages of body positivity. The 24-year-old has previously taken to the social media app to tell her fans about how an Uber driver suggested she should try to "bleach" her skin, writing: "You won't believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin."
Nyakim has nearly 200,000 Instagram followers
Nyakim regularly shares stories about these sort of encounters, and captioned one photo: "So I got a snap a couple of days ago from my amazing followers lol. This is what it said, 'Do you know if someone shoot you the bullet will come back and ask for a flashlight'. I swear that made my day, I literally laughed out loud. And my respond was, 'I guess I'm too damn beautiful I can't never get shot even if someone try to lol'… Things like these stupid comments and questions can really make someone hate themselves if you don't have self-love and confident in yourself. Always remember you are beautiful just different and unique."
Nyakim shares messages of body positivity
In another caption, she wrote: "My chocolate is elegant. So is what I represent… A nation of warriors… Black is bold, black is beautiful, black is gold… Don't let American standards damage your African soul." The star also recently shared a snap of herself while quoting a poem by Chara NyAshia Sanjo, which read: "My black is flawless. I've never been this proud before. My skin never felt so good. Was I not used to it? I can't remember when I loved this shade so much. My color is dark and lovely. It sings with a rhythmic melody of beauty."
