Pippa Middleton looked a picture of elegance at Wimbledon on Wednesday, stepping out in a blush-hued midi dress from fashion-forward label Self-Portrait. The semi-sheer lace number features cape sleeves, waist-cinching ribbon detailing and a contrasting white collar and is priced at £360. It fell just above her ankle and accentuated her sculpted legs.

Pippa looked nothing short of sensational in her blush-toned lace dress and suede pumps

To accessorise, Pippa carried a suede clutch bag in a matching muted pink hue, a pair of suede heeled pumps in a sophisticated dove-grey shade and oversized sunglasses. Pippa’s fingers were adorned with her dazzling wedding ring.

The 33-year-old wore her glossy dark hair in a face-framing high ponytail and when it came to make-up she went for her signature bronzed base, a strong brow and a muted pink lip. As she strolled around with her younger brother, James, she looked incredibly happy – smiling sweetly for the cameras.

Pippa and her brother James at Wimbledon

Pippa has not long arrived back from her honeymoon in which her and her new husband jetted around French Polynesia and Australia. Her honeymoon wardrobe totalled an enormous sum of almost £19,000 and was made up of ultra-stylish items from Kate Spade New York, Maje and Aspinal of London.

Pippa's enviable honeymoon wardrobe added up to almost £19,000

For one of her final Honeymoon looks, Pippa showed off her tanned legs in a pale blue dress by French designer Maje. The 'Rafina' poplin shirt dress is available online for £280 and the 33-year-old paired it with her go-to Castaner wedges and her gorgeous SensiStudio basket bag.

