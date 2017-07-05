This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby worked a fantastic summer-ready look on the show on Wednesday. Teaming a blue and white palm print skirt with a crisp white shirt, she looked suitably sophisticated. Her head-turning skirt is from Related and is priced at just £155 while the fitted shirt is by Banana Republic.

The star teamed her ultra-feminine ensemble with her go-to nude sandals from office and opted for a relatively pared-back beauty look. She wore her hair in loose waves and chose a glowy base enlivened with a touch of coral-toned blush, plenty of mascara and a muted pink lip. Holly’s bronzed skin is offset beautifully by her new lighter hair colour.

Morning! Today's look on @thismorning dress by @cefinnstudio shoes by @officeshoes #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

She looked superb in another warm weather-appropriate outfit on Tuesday. The British beauty chose a white long-sleeved shirtdress from Samantha Cameron’s fashion label Cefinn - priced at £290 and featuring gorgeous sash detailing. Holly styled it with a black belt and her favourite black sandals. Samantha launched Cefinn in February of this year and her collection offers a contemporary take on office dressing.

Last week she made a style statement in a yellow and black ensemble as she co-hosted This Morning with Phillip Schofield. The sleeveless ‘Hilcot’ top from Finery London is priced at £59 and features frill detailing and an all-over leaf print… Do we see a trend emerging here? Holly has been spotted wearing a profusion of leaf and tropical print numbers in recent weeks.

The brains behind Holly’s fabulous outfit choices is stylist Angie Smith. For the last 11 years, Angie has built up an impressive portfolio of clients that includes Emilia Fox, Fearne Cotton, Daisy Lowe and Giovanna Fletcher.

