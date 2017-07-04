She is one of Britain's most popular supermodels at the moment, so it's no wonder Jourdan Dunn looked absolutely fabulous at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Sunday. Arriving at the Miu Miu show, the 26-year-old turned heads in a garish pair of vinyl pants, which cost £65 from Topshop. The bold trousers, with lace-up detail all the way to the top, were teamed with a blue and white striped top by Self-Portrait, worth £240.

With her hair swept into a topknot, Jourdan covered her eyes with a slick set of reflective cat-eyed sunglasses and added a slick of bright red lipstick and winged eyeliner to the look. The London-born beauty juggles her successful modelling career with mummy duties as she raises her seven-year-old son Riley, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Jordan Cummings. In a previous interview with the Daily Telegraph, the model praised her mother for her support. "Thank God for my mum, because she's amazing," she said. "She said to me, 'Once you have Riley, I'm going to be here for you, 100 per cent. So do what you have to do'."

Earlier this year, Jourdan admitted she had a lot of body hang-ups even though she was scouted at the tender age of 15. Speaking to FASHION magazine, she explained: "People pick up on your differences and want to tear you down. It got to the point where I didn't want to walk down the street because I was so paranoid that people were looking at me and judging me; I was definitely insecure about my body."