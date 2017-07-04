Holly Willoughby looked superb in a summer-ready monochrome ensemble as she co-hosted This Morning with Phillip Schofield on Monday. The British beauty chose a white long-sleeved shirtdress from Samantha Cameron’s fashion label Cefinn - priced at £290 and featuring sash detailing and contrasting black studs. She teamed it with a skinny black belt and her favourite barely-there black sandals from Office.

The presenter looked fabulous in her white Cefinn dress with black accents

The presenter wore her centre-parted blonde hair in loose waves and kept her make-up rather low-key. She opted for little more than a radiant base (perhaps achieved by patting a lightweight tinted moisturiser or BB cream onto the skin), layers of black mascara and a glossy pink lip. The TV host is looking incredibly tanned at the moment and her bronzed skin is enhanced further by her new lighter hair colour.

She showed off her styling skills once again on Monday. Opting for a floaty, lightly pleated Whistles skirt in a striking sunshine yellow shade, Holly teamed it with a simple cream L.K Bennett top and a pair of nude sandals.

Morning Monday!!!! Today's look on @thismorning skirt by @thisiswhistles and jumper by @lkbennettlondon ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

Just about every outfit the star wears on This Morning sells out in a matter of hours. Famed for her ultra-feminine, playful approach to style, Holly loves to dress in high street pieces and her fans rush to emulate her outfit the moment she posts a picture of it on social media. The “Holly effect” is very real and it’s safe to say that it’s in full swing.

The brains behind Holly’s fabulous outfit choices is stylist Angie Smith. For the last 11 years, Angie has built up an impressive portfolio of clients that includes Emilia Fox, Fearne Cotton, Daisy Lowe and Giovanna Fletcher.

