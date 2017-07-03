The Duchess of Cambridge was easy to spot among the crowds at Wimbledon, as she stepped out in a black-and-white polka dot dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Kate looked summer-ready in the bold print frock, which is currently reduced from £1,550 to £930 online. The ultra-feminine dress features a scoop neck and cropped sleeves, and flares gently into a knee-length skirt.

Kate teamed the monochrome number with a white tote by Victoria Beckham, which she wore to Wimbledon last year. The elegant handbag, made of textured white leather, comprises 90 per cent buffalo leather and ten per cent calf leather; it features an adjustable strap that can be removed, a canvas lining, and interior pockets. The all-purpose bag originally retailed for £995.

According to What Would Kate Do, the Duchess's classic gold earrings are by Oscar de la Renta. Meanwhile, her shoes appear to be the black Nina block heel sandals by Office, which are available on the store's official website for £62.

Kate's look for the first day of Wimbledon was surprisingly similar to an outfit she wore back in 2013, when she was heavily pregnant with Prince George. At the time, the mother-of-two wore a polka dot summer dress by Topshop which cost just £38. Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry were visiting the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire just three months before the Duchess gave birth and Kate looked radiant in the high-street item.

Monday's visit to Wimbledon was the first time the 35-year-old royal was attending the tennis tournament as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – a patronage she took over from the Queen last year. Prior to the start of play, Kate met some of the championships' ball boys and ball girls and heard about their experiences of the tournament. She also met a number of staff who play a pivotal role each year at Wimbledon, including the tournament's stewards and its medical and safety teams.