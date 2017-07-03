Although the Duchess of Cambridge is rarely seen without a stylish clutch bag, it looks like the most fashionable royal has swapped her usual essential item with a larger, roomier handbag while enjoying the first day of Wimbledon. The mother-of-two sported the large white leather bag by Victoria Beckham as she visited the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday.

READ: Kate surprises with new short hairdo at Wimbledon

Kate usually carries a clutch bag

The royal could be carrying a larger handbag than usual due to her busy day at Wimbledon, as she will need to carry around more than her usual essentials for a day in the sun, including sunglasses, sun cream, perfume and a bottle of water. Etiquette expert Myka Meier has previously opened up about why Kate usually holds a clutch bag, telling Good Housekeeping: "When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward." A second etiquette expert, William Hanson, added: "It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married in to the family) unless their hand extends first. With more experience, the Duchess of Cambridge will soon realise that she needn't be too nice, extend and shake hands with everyone. A courteous smile at those whom she does not have time to shake hands will suffice."

Wimbledon 2017: The best dressed celebrities and royals throughout the years

Kate also debuted her new haircut

Kate also sported a gorgeous new hair style, and surprised fans with her short locks on the first day of the tournament. Her new look was considerably different from her last official engagement at the V&A Museum in London on Thursday, especially as Kate also appeared to have dyed her hair into a rich chestnut brown. She also looked demure in a monochrome polka dot dress from one of her favourite fashion designers, Dolce & Gabbana, which she accessorised with Oscar de la Renta earrings.