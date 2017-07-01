Holly Willoughby is known for her spot-on fashion choices and she has wowed once again with another stylish summer look. This Morning host Holly attended the Unicef and Garnier launch at the Adelphi Terrace in London on Friday with her celebrity friends Fearne Cotton, Davina McCall and Angela Scanlon. The four famous ladies were dressed to impress at the event, all looking stunning in their very different outfits. Holly reposted a photo to her Instagram page, with her stylist Angie Smith writing: “Happiest of Fridays. Holly Willoughby X Alice and Olivia.”

#Repost @angiesmithstyle #committocare @garnieruk ・・・ Happiest of Fridays 💙 Holly Willoughby X Alice and Olivia #committocare @garnieruk @unicef_uk 🙌🏼💙🙌🏼 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

Holly wore a stunning blue and white striped, pleated skirt by Alice + Olivia, currently retailing for £425 at net-a-porter.com. The Shannon asymmetric pleated printed georgette maxi skirt has crisp accordion pleats which Holly enjoyed showing off on her Instagram post. The star teamed the stylish skirt with a fitted v-neck navy shirt and dainty baby pink sandals. She wore her hair down in cascading waves and beauty-wise Holly opted for a natural look.

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals wedding look in stunning Whistles navy midi-dress

Holly's pleated skirt is by Alice + Olivia

Holly’s followers adored her new look, with many asking the star how they could recreate her look. One fan told her: “Love, love the skirt!! Where's it from?” while a second follower said: “Beautiful twirler there Hols x great clothes fab model x.” Another fan said: “Absolutely beautiful. What a gorgeous skirt.” There were more compliments for the TV host, as one fan said: “Do you ever not look just fabulous??!!! So jealous! You are my wardrobe inspiration.”

The lady behind Holly’s fabulous outfit choices is stylist Angie Smith. For the last 11 years, Angie has carved a sought-after reputation in the world of showbiz, and has styled a forever growing list of stars, including Emilia Fox, Fearne Cotton, Emma Roberts, Daisy Lowe, Miranda Hart, Giovanna Fletcher, Lisa Snowdon and Spice Girls favourites Melanie C and Emma Bunton.