Holly Willoughby made a quick change on Thursday’s This Morning, replacing a summer-ready blush dress with a striking navy ensemble to attend the show’s extra-special This Morning wedding. The nuptails were held at The Shard in London, celebrating Sonya and Paul Brough’s special day and Holly looked as fabulous as ever in the Whistles design, which featured fashion-forward ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves and a halter-neck.

The pretty blue dress sells for £195

The mid-length number (which sells for £195) was teamed with a pair of leg-lengthening heels. Beauty-wise, Holly wore her long, glossy blonde hair styled in her trademark loose curls, which cascaded gently past her shoulders.

The happy couple, Sonya and Paul, contacted This Morning to be in with the chance of winning a wedding live on TV.

The ITV show was moved by the couple's story – who had fallen in love at the age of 21. While Paul had proposed when they were in their twenties, the couple had never got around to marrying – until Sonya turned 40 and Paul asked her again. However, their dreams were dashed when Paul was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Phil and Holly surprised the couple live on air earlier in the year – telling them the news that their application had been successful, and that they were going to get married.

There's no denying Holly has a strong satorial influence thanks to her love of dressing in affordable pieces from British high street brands. Last week, the presenter proved her "effect" after dazzling viewers with her pretty floral dress from Oasis, which cost £60. Shortly after her TV appearance, the clothing brand revealed that the desired outfit sold out in "record time" after they were inundated with messages asking how they could purchase one.

Responding to several comments, Oasis wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all your comments! Unfortunately due to popular demand, this dress sold out in record time! We have passed all your feedback on to our teams. Stay tuned for all our new arrivals. Love, Oasis x."

