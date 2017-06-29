Pippa Middleton's Warehouse jumpsuit slashed to £35

Pippa Middleton championed the British high street as she stepped out in a jumpsuit from Warehouse. The newlywed, who married her husband James Matthews in a spectacular wedding last month, was pretty in pink in the asymmetric ruffle outfit. The jumpsuit is currently on sale for £35, with all sizes available bar size 8. It originally retailed for £69. Loved-up Pippa completed her look with a heart-shaped leather clutch bag, which matched her bold red high heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister was attending a charity do with her husband James at Bunga Bunga Covent Garden in London. The couple mingled with the likes of Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and David Furnish, who were all showing their support for the Miles Frost Fund. Guests kicked off the evening with a glittering Piper-Heidsieck champagne reception before tucking into dinner, cocktails and Peroni Nastro Azzuro beer.

Pippa and James enjoyed a night out at Bunga Buna Covent Garden

The Miles Frost Fund was launched in partnership with the British Heart Foundation in January 2016, in memory of Miles. He died suddenly of a cardiac arrest aged just 31 in 2015, and his parents David and Lady Carina Frost have been working tirelessly to raise awareness for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the heart condition that he died of. As ambassador for the British Heart Foundation, the charity evening clearly struck a chord with Pippa. All proceeds spent on the night went towards The Miles Frost Fund with an estimated £51,500 raised.

Pippa's £35 jumpsuit is available to buy from Warehouse

Pippa, 33, has recently returned from her month-long honeymoon. She and James travelled to French Polynesia and Australia, and managed to fly under the radar most of the time. On the occasional sighting, fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Pippa's honeymoon wardrobe, which totalled almost £19,000 judging by the outfits she was spotted in.

One of our favourite items was the 'Lantern' poplin flounce dress from Kate Spade New York – the summer-ready design can be purchased for £335. We also loved her 'Rafina' poplin shirt dress by Maje, available online for £280, and her trusty shades, her Persol 'Typewriter Havana' sunglasses, which retails at £152.