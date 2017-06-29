Christian Louboutin has yet again proved they are one step ahead of the shoe game, by adding two new styles to their Nudes collection. The luxury label has launched two types of heeled sandals – the Cherrysandal and the Christeriva – which are available in seven shades of nude from porcelain to deep chocolate. Both shoes come with the trademark red sole. As the French designer said himself, "Nude is not a colour; it's a concept."

The Cherrysandal features a 140mm platform block heel and creates a hint of illusion with its PVC slingback strap. It retails for £635 on the official website while the Christeriva is a tad cheaper at £595. Described as the "perfect party shoe" and inspired by ballerinas, the Christeriva features a sweet bow on the open-toe front and espadrille laces, with a 100mm stiletto heel.

Taking to Instagram to announce the new collection, the brand wrote: "Pep rally! Christian Louboutin extends his groundbreaking Nudes collection with the introduction of two new summer-ready styles, each available in a full spectrum of seven shades of nude."

The diverse Nudes collection was first launched in 2013 with the aim of giving every woman a nude shoe that would suit them. Last year, the brand added two new shades to the range and announced that their flats would be "constructed from soft, flexible, matte nappa leather," meaning the shoe will "mimic the feeling of skin".

Naturally, the collection has been hailed as a game-changer in the fashion world. Commenting on the latest nude heels, one fan on Instagram wrote: "This is perfect and been a loooong time coming!" Another wrote: "Loving the diversity here."