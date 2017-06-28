Celine Dion rocked an eye-catching look as she strolled through Paris on Wednesday. Dressed in a full-length snakeskin cardigan-coat from Balmain's SS17 collection, an oversized band-inspired tee and camel-coloured suede leggings, she certainly made a statement. Accessorising with a leather hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses, Celine turned plenty of heads.

The singer made a serious style statement in a snakeskin Balmain coat priced at £6,015

Her striking T-shirt - also from Balmain and priced at £605 - was cut to the top of her thigh and featured a bold tiger motif on the front. The 48-year-old wore her hair up and appeared to be wearing little to no make-up.

STORY: Celine Dion reveals she has 10,000 pairs of shoes

The singer made another bold fashion statement in Paris earlier this month. Looking striking yet sophisticated, she stepped out in a three-piece floral-print suit by Roberto Cavalli. Her brightly coloured ensemble gave a firm nod to the balmy summer temperatures as she walked through the French capital. She accessorised with a white bowling bag and a pair of sunglasses.

She stepped out earlier this month in a floral-print Roberto Cavalli suit

Last month the star admitted that she has a warehouse space full of old outfits as she struggles to give them away once she has worn them - she admits she has become a bit of a clothes hoarder. "I cannot give anything away because every piece that I buy has brought me to where I am...," the I Drove All Night singer explained during a chat with WWD. "They're part of every step that I take. I have 10,000 pairs of shoes."

A Celine Dion superfan, named Celine Tam, lived up to her namesake when she gave a stunning performance of My Heart Will Go On during an America's Got Talent audition last week. The nine-year-old from Hong Kong, who has a younger sister named Dion, impressed the judges with her terrific rendition of the hit song and explained that her parents are huge Celine Dion fans.

See the fantastic outfit Celine wore to the Billboard Music Awards...