Congratulations are in order for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham! The couple have welcomed their first child – a baby boy. Rosie, 30, took to Instagram to share the cutest photo of her newborn, while also revealing the tot's beautiful name. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," she wrote. The former Victoria's Secret Angel gave fans a glimpse of her son, by sharing a picture of the baby boy clutching onto his mum's hand.

Last month, Rosie celebrated the imminent arrival with a baby shower in Los Angeles. The blonde beauty was exquisite from head-to-toe in a white, flowing dress by Self-Portrait which showed off her large bump. She celebrated with more than 30 guests, who sat down for an alfresco meal in an elegant, undisclosed location.

Rosie and her fiancé Jason, 49, announced their pregnancy news in February. At the time, the model shared a beautiful picture of herself relaxing on the beach with the caption: "Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x." And in April Rosie thanked fans, family and friends for their well wishes on her 30th birthday. She wrote: "My heart feels full of warmth and love turning 30 today! Being that it's such a milestone I can't help but look back, reflect and smile on all that life has brought me, whilst looking forward to the future and feeling as if life is just about to begin."

She added: "I am so grateful for all the incredible moments I have lived so far but mostly for all the people that I've met who have touched my heart along the way and for love and joy in my life today with my beautiful family and friends. Bye Bye 20's you were hot, hello 30's can't wait to see what you got in store for me!! #JustGettingStarted#1987."